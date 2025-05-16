Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113,086 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.42% of KB Home worth $19,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in KB Home by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of KB Home by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1,409.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in KB Home by 4,540.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Up 0.7%

KBH stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $65.30.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KB Home from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

