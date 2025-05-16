Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 14,501 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,501 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.34% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $20,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3,419.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 116.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 722,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 388,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,772,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after acquiring an additional 508,045 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,144.42. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.