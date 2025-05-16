Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 648,829 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,829 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in RXO were worth $20,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in RXO by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 908,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after buying an additional 590,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RXO by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 66,159 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in RXO by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RXO shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

RXO opened at $17.07 on Friday. RXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). RXO had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

