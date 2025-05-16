Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 9,272 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Grand Canyon Education worth $20,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $195.74 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.69 and a fifty-two week high of $202.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $289.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Report on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.