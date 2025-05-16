Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 554,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 91,691 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $20,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,678,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 336,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,225,233.20. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.