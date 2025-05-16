Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,080 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Bath & Body Works worth $20,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.69.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $33.91 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

