Analysts Issue Forecasts for FET Q2 Earnings

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, May 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FET

Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance

FET opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $21.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $196.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 75,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 230,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Neal Lux purchased 9,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $161,126.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,212.50. This trade represents a 4.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.