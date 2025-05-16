APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $25.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on APA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in APA by 46.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,080,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,876,000 after buying an additional 2,894,543 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,767,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in APA by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,297,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,533,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,932,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. APA has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $33.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. APA’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that APA will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

