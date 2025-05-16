ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.87% of ArcBest worth $19,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ArcBest alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,601,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ArcBest by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,571,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,011,000 after purchasing an additional 220,325 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 618,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,758,000 after purchasing an additional 86,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ArcBest by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $52,423.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,754.38. The trade was a 9.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ARCB

ArcBest Stock Down 3.1%

ARCB stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $129.83.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.