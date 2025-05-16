Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arhaus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,062,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arhaus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arhaus from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W lowered Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Arhaus Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ARHS opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.65. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $311.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.