AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTS. UBS Group upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,258.44. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASTS stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

