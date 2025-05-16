Atb Cap Markets Raises Earnings Estimates for Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGIFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organigram in a report released on Monday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Organigram had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%.

Organigram stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Organigram has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $165.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organigram in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Organigram by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Organigram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organigram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Organigram by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 43,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

