Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 307.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 59,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,382,000 after acquiring an additional 773,035 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 28,639 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

AESI opened at $12.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54.

Atlas Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $297.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.13 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AESI shares. Barclays cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $128,916.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 572,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,671.86. This trade represents a 1.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 32,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $612,231.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,651,210 shares in the company, valued at $145,679,038.40. This trade represents a 0.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

