AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $28.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

AT&T Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE:T opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the first quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

