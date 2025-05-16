Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,181 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 314.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,373,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,921,000 after purchasing an additional 235,655 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,525.8% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,045,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,040,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,160,000 after purchasing an additional 182,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,017,000 after purchasing an additional 389,576 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,007,000 after purchasing an additional 870,858 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $111.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.61.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

