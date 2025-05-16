Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,143 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,265,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,420,000 after acquiring an additional 98,495 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,281,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,830,000 after acquiring an additional 208,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,651,000 after acquiring an additional 161,647 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,815,000 after acquiring an additional 573,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

HLI stock opened at $179.93 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.14 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

