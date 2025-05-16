Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 15,706 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 257.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1,284.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 384,977 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 240,726 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDB opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $897.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

