Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $871,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $907,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $187.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.55. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.09 and a fifty-two week high of $187.04. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.