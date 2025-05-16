Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,255 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in Halliburton by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 71,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Halliburton by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 42,876 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,257,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 80,567 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 43,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.84.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,646.04. This trade represents a 26.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,279,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,525. The trade was a 28.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,576 shares of company stock worth $1,631,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

