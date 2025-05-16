Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $402,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 115,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $53.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

