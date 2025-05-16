Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $422,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,783 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,566,000 after purchasing an additional 609,554 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8,343.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 175,205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,795,000 after purchasing an additional 161,547 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.35.

Shares of CHTR opened at $419.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $364.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.06 and a 52 week high of $423.18.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

