Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 52,401 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of ($1,465.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,178,129.39. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,494 shares of company stock valued at $636,747. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

