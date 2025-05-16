Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SXI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Standex International by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Standex International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $55,426.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,087.67. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SXI stock opened at $154.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $212.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.45.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

