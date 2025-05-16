Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $431,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,989 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

