Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $435,000 Position in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,666 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Perma-Pipe International worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPIH. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Perma-Pipe International ( NASDAQ:PPIH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

