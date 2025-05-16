Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $464,000 Holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,510 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XFLT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Trading Down 1.4%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Dividend Announcement

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.30%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.49%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

