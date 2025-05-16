Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $510,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,493,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Loews by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 229,965 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Loews by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,499,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,983,000 after purchasing an additional 217,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,087,000 after purchasing an additional 210,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Loews by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 179,772 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $4,233,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,755,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,923,085.14. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,655 shares of company stock worth $13,323,294 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.15. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

