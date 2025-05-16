Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $538,000 Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Avista by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 25,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $2,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.30 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 83.76%.

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $89,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,886.25. The trade was a 15.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

