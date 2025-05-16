Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3,760.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 799,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 779,057 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 488,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 143,342 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ AUR opened at $6.82 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.