Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $404,000 in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Trading Up 1.6%

TMFG stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.27 million, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies of any size with quality growth characteristics, selected based on qualitative and quantitative factors. TMFG was launched on Jun 17, 2014 and is managed by Motley Fool.

