Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $358.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.34. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $284.84 and a 12 month high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

