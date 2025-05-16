Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,226 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 112,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

GNR stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.46. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.82.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.