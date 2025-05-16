Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,091 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after acquiring an additional 220,267 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 83,028 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $8,737,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 78,434 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $5,264,000.

In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total transaction of $261,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,420. This represents a 71.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,138,620.80. This trade represents a 37.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,778 shares of company stock valued at $48,147,358 over the last three months. 37.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $108.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.59. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.25, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

