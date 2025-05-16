Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $386,000 Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,283,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,674,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2,923.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,154 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,147,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,715.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $938,301 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $78.29.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

