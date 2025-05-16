Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 184 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 657.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $122.94 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.27 and its 200-day moving average is $132.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $939.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

