Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,392 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $874,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $1,703,641.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 601,520 shares in the company, valued at $19,417,065.60. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $25,070,323.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,593,657.80. This trade represents a 48.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,691,079 shares of company stock valued at $111,885,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.04.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $36.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

