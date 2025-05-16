Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,959,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,067,000. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,689,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,039 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

HPE opened at $17.63 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

