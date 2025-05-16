Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,976,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,078,000 after purchasing an additional 371,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,330,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,768,000 after purchasing an additional 624,955 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 6,864,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,968,000 after purchasing an additional 165,242 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,911,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,595,000 after purchasing an additional 251,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $1,449,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,781.02. This represents a 38.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 9,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $388,652.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,556. The trade was a 40.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,807 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

