Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,158,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,136,938,000 after purchasing an additional 60,497 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $752,508,000 after purchasing an additional 335,658 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,231,000 after buying an additional 47,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,042,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,067,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,029,000 after buying an additional 169,640 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.31.

NYSE CRL opened at $138.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $254.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.94 and its 200 day moving average is $165.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 924.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at $30,302,271.39. The trade was a 3.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,040 shares of company stock valued at $807,407 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

