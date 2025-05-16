Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Southern Copper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 70,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $74.11 and a 1-year high of $126.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SCCO. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

