Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,698 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 231,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 40,727 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,950,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Medpace by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 174,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after buying an additional 104,705 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $296.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.86. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $459.77.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,998 shares in the company, valued at $904,856.36. The trade was a 36.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.30.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

