Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,061,000 after acquiring an additional 100,894 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.69.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 136.10%.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

