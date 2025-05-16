Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,783 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 75.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 196,252 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,362,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 91,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG opened at $26.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.91.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. The business had revenue of $306.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

