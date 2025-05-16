Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,572 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $430,482.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,432.64. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 38,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $961,345.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,199.02. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,615. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PRDO. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 1.0%

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

