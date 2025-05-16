Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires 563 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Hubbell by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HUBB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.38.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $386.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.02 and a 200-day moving average of $397.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.43 and a 12-month high of $481.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

