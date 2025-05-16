Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 26,313 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 803.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 112,011 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 39,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Paul Kim acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,580.72. The trade was a 40.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $610.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.00. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 59.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

