Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,456 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 170.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 277,963 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 116,050 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

StoneCo Stock Performance

STNE stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $625.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

