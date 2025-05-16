Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys 26,950 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 151.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Methode Electronics worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,678,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 117,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 68,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 32,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $211,455.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,733 shares in the company, valued at $211,455.18. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lars Ullrich acquired 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,353.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,353.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEI shares. Sidoti upgraded Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Methode Electronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 0.1%

MEI opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.01 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is -21.46%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading

