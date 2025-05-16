Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE WTM opened at $1,796.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,803.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,868.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.34. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,666.22 and a 52 week high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($14.00) by ($6.50). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

