Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Quarry LP raised its stake in ScanSource by 948.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in ScanSource by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ScanSource by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

SCSC opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $704.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,150.24. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

